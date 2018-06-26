Can Delhi afford to cut down so many trees for housing project, HC asks NBCC

Close to 1,200 trees have been cut at Nauroji Nagar and Netaji Nagar for the project. Amit Mehra Close to 1,200 trees have been cut at Nauroji Nagar and Netaji Nagar for the project. Amit Mehra

Can Delhi afford cutting over 16,000 trees for a housing project — the question was posed by the Delhi High Court Monday while hearing a petition on felling of trees for a central government housing project in south Delhi, being undertaken by the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC).

The corporation gave assurance to the court that it will not cut any trees till the next date of hearing, July 4. The plea was filed by Dr Kaushal Kant Mishra, a senior orthopaedic surgeon, who challenged the environment clearance given to the projects.

During the hearing, a vacation bench of Justice Vinod Goel and Justice Rekha Palli asked, “Can Delhi today afford cutting down of so many trees for a housing complex? You know the effect it would have. We could understand if it was a road-widening work, which is inevitable.”

Read | What’s replacing Delhi’s felled trees? Many non-native species with little ecological value

As per court records, the project has been underway for the past four-five months, while environment clearances (ECs) were given in 2017-18. Initially, the High Court asked NBCC to “stay its hands” till July 2, when a similar issue would be heard by the National Green Tribunal. It also asked the petitioner to approach the NGT.

Express Explained | Trees vs ‘development’ in Delhi

The court made the observation after the NBCC said the Tribunal had jurisdiction to hear pleas challenging ECs granted to any project by the Centre. However, the petitioner’s lawyer told the bench that the decision by the Delhi government to permit felling of trees in November cannot be challenged in the NGT.

Thereafter, the court gave the petitioner time till July 4 to amend his plea and challenge the decision in the High Court. As per the petition, the six south Delhi colonies where the trees would be felled are Sarojini Nagar, Nauroji Nagar, Netaji Nagar, Mohammadpur, Kasturba Nagar and Thyagaraja Nagar.

Express Editorial | A spreading green

The petition has claimed that planting saplings in another location as compensatory afforestation would not reduce the burden which would be put on the environment due to large-scale felling of trees, apart from being a “poor substitute” for fully grown trees.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App