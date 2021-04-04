Can cover all by early May if Centre opens up vaccination, says Sisodia

Sisodia got the first dose of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin along with his family at MAMC on Saturday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Asserting that lockdown can no longer tackle Covid-19, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Saturday appealed to the Centre to scale up the ongoing vaccination drive, describing it as the only solution to the virus that is once again spreading rapidly in the city.

Sisodia said the Centre should open up vaccination for people aged below 45 as well, adding that the Delhi government will then be in a position to vaccinate all citizens of the city by the first half of May.

He made the remarks while speaking to reporters after getting the first dose of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin along with his family at the Maulana Azad Medical College. The Delhi government has been appealing to the Centre to allow it to use community centres and schools for mass vaccination. District magistrates have also started identifying such facilities under their jurisdictions.

Delhi registered 3,567 new cases on Saturday, taking the number of active cases in the city to 12,647. There are 6,569 patients under home isolation and 2,441 in hospitals. The virus claimed 10 more lives on Saturday, pushing up the toll to 11,060.

“Lockdown is no longer a solution for corona. Vaccination is the only solution. It is the only way to break the chain of transmission,” Sisodia said. On Friday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also ruled out another lockdown in the national capital, saying that any such measure will be enforced only after consulting the public.

However, the CM had announced that Delhi was going through the fourth wave of infections due to an “exponential rise in cases”. Saturday’s case count was marginally lower than Friday’s 3,594.

Sisodia appealed to people falling under the eligible categories to get vaccinated as early as possible. On Saturday, 80,797 people received the Covid shot.

“I request the Government of India to increase the supply of Covid-19 vaccine in Delhi and begin the vaccination drive for citizens below the age of 45, if we want to stop the spread of the virus. The only way to fight and overcome this virus is by vaccinating people of all ages. We aim to vaccinate all the citizens of Delhi by May 3 or May 4 once the Delhi government receives a good number of Covid vaccine doses from the Central government,” he said.