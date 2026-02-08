Can consumers always demand a new car for a defect? National consumer panel gives an answer

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has held that a manufacturing defect is much more than an ordinary defect curable by replacing the defective part.

Back in 2014, Rajasthan-based Vinay Kumar Mishra purchased a Maruti Suzuki Celerio. After he found “defects” in the brakes of the vehicle, he approached a district consumer commission, which allowed his complaint in July 2019, directing the replacement of the vehicle with a similar model.

After this, Maruti Suzuki challenged the decision before the Rajasthan state consumer commission, which in October 2021 modified the order by substituting the replacement of the vehicle with a direction to pay Mishra Rs 1 lakh as compensation.

This didn’t sit well with Mishra, who decided to approach the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) just months later, seeking a brand-new vehicle for the alleged defect.