Campaigning time over in DU — but not for Delhi BJP chief

Campaigning for DUSU polls was not allowed Wednesday as per the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), but that did not stop Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari from campaigning for the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad.

Tiwari visited Vivek Vihar near Vivekananda College Wednesday where he asked students to vote for ABVP. He also visited several hostels, including Aparna Hostel.

Congress’s National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) said they will likely file a complaint with the Election Committee.

A video of the interaction was shared by Tiwari himself on Twitter, in which he could be seen campaigning in support of ABVP. “What could be better than this video in which daughters of Vivekanand College are giving a clear message to anti-national forces,” he tweeted along with the video.

In the 30 second video, Tiwari can be seen chanting ABVP’s ballot numbers, 1,5,3,4 in Hindi, to which students respond with ‘ABVP ab ki baar’. In the end, Tiwari says, “Vote and support for ABVP panel.”

Tiwari told The Indian Express he was passing through the college area when he saw some children and got down. “The children were very happy to see me and gathered around,” he said.

Chief Election Officer (CEO) Ashok Prasad had Tuesday issued a notice which said, “All concerned may please note and ensure that the canvassing for the DUSU elections 2019-20 will stop at 8 pm of September 10.”

NSUI said Tiwari visited Pearl Banquet, around 5 km from the college. “He went and canvassed at Pearl Banquet, which is a violation of code of conduct. Plus ABVP says they are not part of BJP, then why is state president BJP doing rounds?” said NSUI national media coordinator Neeraj Mishra.