Cameras with facial recognition at Red Fort

The Delhi Police will use cameras equipped with facial recognition software for the first time to secure the Red Fort, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag on Independence Day.

A multi-layered security arrangement, involving SWAT commandos and NSG snipers, is being put in place for the capital. Army, paramilitary forces and 20,000 Delhi Police personnel have also been deployed. “Police have also deployed anti-drone detection systems to secure the skies around Red Fort. Around 500 CCTV cameras have been installed,” a senior police officer said.

Roads leading to Red Fort are under surveillance and personnel are taking help of trained sniffer dogs to check vehicles in north and central districts.

“Security protocol has also been devised for the At Home function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. At both these places, visitors will have to pass through several metal detector doors,” an officer said. At Red Fort, special spotters are keeping an eye on parking areas.