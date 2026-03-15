Cameras installed at incorrect angles, uneven distribution: PWD to study existing network to assess how they can be better utilised

The Public Works Department (PWD) is planning to conduct a comprehensive study of the existing network of CCTV cameras in the Capital to assess how they can be better utilised to help prevent criminal activities and assist in investigations, PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said on Friday.

Delhi currently has more than 2.8 lakh CCTV cameras installed by PWD, most of which were installed during the AAP government’s tenure. Singh said the government plans to replace the cameras installed in Phase 1 of the project, during 2018-19.

“Delhi at present does not necessarily need more cameras. What it needs is better planning, maintenance and redistribution of cameras in terms of angles and locations,” Singh said.

Pointing out that at several places, cameras have been installed at incorrect angles, he said, “Instead of covering a larger area, some cameras are directed only towards the door of a house. So, we have to fix this.”

Singh said the government plans to appoint a consultant to study all the 2.8 lakh cameras to assess proper utilisation, actual requirements and their effectiveness in crime prevention.

“About 1.4 lakh cameras were installed in Phase 1 (by then AAP government), and many of them have now become obsolete. These were procured through a Chinese company, which also raises security concerns because the data feed could be misused,” the minister said.

“So, instead of adding more cameras, we will find out how many are damaged or not functioning, assess storage capacity and accordingly recommend replacements,” he added.

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Highlighting the uneven distribution of cameras across the city, Singh said, “There are places that have no cameras at all, while in some areas, multiple cameras have been installed within a radius of 1 km, often with incorrect angles. Similarly, some areas have a high density cameras and some don’t.” Better planning and redistribution of cameras is needed to ensure effective surveillance, he added.

Singh said that after the consultant submits its report, the government will implement the recommended changes in camera placement and angles, and ensure better coordination with law enforcement agencies. He added that with agencies like Delhi Police, NDMC, MCD and others also installing CCTV cameras these days, the study will assess whether the cameras installed by PWD are being underutilised in areas where other agencies have also deployed surveillance systems.

Officials said Phase II of installation of CCTV cameras – taken up during the AAP regime – is still incomplete, with around 9,000 cameras yet to be installed. The existing cameras are maintained by Bharat Electronics Limited, a central government company, they added. “The existing cameras are SIM-card based and store feeds locally. The government plans to shift to Network Video Recorder (NVR)-based systems,” said an official.

The government, meanwhile, has prepared a comprehensive plan to provide 24×7 CCTV surveillance at an estimated cost of Rs 646 crore, officials said.

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Regarding the government’s plans to add 50,000 CCTV cameras to its network, Singh said these new cameras will primarily replace those that need to be changed or replaced. “As the cameras need to be replaced, tenders will be invited on a need basis,” he added.

Further, Singh said he has written to the Delhi Police commissioner to deploy a team at the Command Control Centre — designed to monitor surveillance feeds from thousands of CCTV cameras installed across the city — at MSO building in ITO. “This will give police direct access to the centre’s CCTV footage. At present, police sometimes have to wait 8-10 days to obtain footage from PWD,” he added.