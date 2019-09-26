Delhi: Calling woman ‘fat’ does not outrage her modesty, says court

Acquitting an interior designer who was accused of calling a woman fat and booked by police for insulting her modesty, a Delhi court has noted that “merely by referring to the complainant as fat, it cannot be said that the accused intended to insult her modesty as the said words do not concern the sex of the complainant”.

As per court records, the woman filed a complaint against the designer after they had an altercation over him parking his bike outside her house. According to her complaint, he misbehaved with her and outraged her modesty. She alleged that the man then fled on his motorcycle, and she approached police.

Metropolitan Magistrate Nishant Garg noted that the woman, in her statement filed under Section 164 CrPC, did not make specific allegations. The court also noted that in her initial complaint, she did not name any person specifically and did not even inform what words were used by the accused.

“… The complainant informed the IO that the accused had addressed her as ‘fat’ and said he will not remove his bike. Clearly, merely by referring to the complainant as fat, it cannot be said that the accused intended to insult her modesty, as the said words do not concern the sex of the complainant,” the court said.

It also pulled up police for not producing the woman in court. It noted that the IO did not record the statement of her driver, who was also at the spot. Police had booked the man on the basis of an oral statement given by the woman’s friend, but the court noted that the IO did not take down her statement under Section 161 CrPC.

“Adverse inference is to be drawn against the prosecution for withholding this material witness. In the absence of examination of this witness, the complaint based on which the present FIR was registered remained unproved,” it said.