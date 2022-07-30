scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 30, 2022

‘He called his wife 5 mins before the crash, said he would be home soon…’: Kin of man killed in Ghaziabad accident

The deceased Vishal Yadav's parents had died last year from Covid and he was sole bread-winner of his family.

Written by Malavika Prasad | Ghaziabad |
July 30, 2022 8:43:38 pm
Two men died and eight were injured after a cement truck allegedly rolled backwards on a slope and crashed into two auto rickshaws and a motorcycle behind it near Naya Bus Adda flyover early Saturday. (Express photo)

Five minutes before 28-year-old Vishal Yadav died in an accident near Naya Bus Adda flyover in Ghaziabad – when a truck crashed into an auto he was travelling in – he called his wife and told her he would be home soon.

“He was heading back from Badaun… We kept calling him when he did not reach home… around 1 am, police told us he had met with an accident,” his uncles Omkar Yadav and Raghubir Singh Yadav said. They were waiting at the police station along with other relatives for information on Yadav’s body.

Also Read |Woman, daughter among 3 killed in accident on Delhi-Meerut Expressway

Yadav hailed from Etawah and had shifted to Ghaziabad over five years ago after his graduation. He lived with his wife, four-year-old daughter and younger brother at Sanjay Colony in Arthala, his uncles said. “He had recently started working for someone involved in the business of ‘summer civil pumps’ at Pasonda village in Sahibabad and had gone to Badaun for some work,” said Sagar, his cousin.

Yadav’s parents had died last year from Covid and he was sole bread-winner of his family. “We want whoever is responsible for his death to be punished strictly. His family should be compensated as they were solely dependent on him,” his uncles said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— MSMEs to Cheetahs and morePremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— MSMEs to Cheetahs and more
Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data firstPremium
Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...Premium
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...
Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI banPremium
Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI ban

Just like Yadav, Sunil, who also died in the accident, was solely responsible for his parents who lived with him in Chhapraula village in Greater Noida.

His father Sanjay (55) said Sunil had been driving an auto-rickshaw for the past two years: “I was informed of my son’s death by other auto-drivers. I reached MMG Hospital around 1.30 am where I found him dead. Police informed me that his body has been sent for an autopsy.”

His friend, Rahul, a cab driver, said: “Sunil used to leave for work at 9 pm and would reach home around 7 am. He had stopped at Shaheed Sthal metro station (on the Red Line of Delhi Metro) to pick up passengers when the truck… crashed into his auto.”

Among the injured was Monu, who was travelling to Delhi from Hapur along with his elder brother Rajendra (32).

Rajendra, who was in another auto which was at a distance and saw the accident take place, said, “It appeared as if the driver wanted to reverse the truck after getting onto the flyover. At first, the truck appeared to reverse slowly. But when it reached the slope, it suddenly picked up speed and crashed into the autos behind it. I was in another auto and got out to look for Monu…”

Monu sustained injuries to his leg and head, he said. He was referred to GTB Hospital where he received further treatment and was discharged around noon. “He is not able to get up or sit properly and is in pain, but his condition is stable,” Rajendra said.

Badaun residents Yogesh Giri and Girish too escaped with injuries. They said they were heading to Ghaziabad for a new job opportunity. “We were truck drivers for the past several years and had recently quit our old jobs. We were going to see an acquaintance who had fixed a new job for us. He asked us to meet him near a petrol pump in Naya Bus Adda area… Before we could call him, the truck came crashing into the auto we were in,” said Girish.

More from Delhi

They sustained injuries on their right hand and leg and had to get stitches on their head. They were hospitalised at MMG Hospital and sought a ‘discharge on personal request’ and left the hospital on Saturday morning.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd

Most Popular

1

Punjab V-C row: As protests grow, AAP government rushes to placate doctor

2

Why would Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Yuzevendra Chahal want the world to see their leg-pulling session?

3

Damaged mattress row: V-C of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences resigns, 2 doctors step down from posts

4

Booker winner Geetanjali Shree's event cancelled in Agra after complaint against her

5

Uddhav hits out at Koshyari over Mumbai remarks, CM Shinde says he disagrees with Guv

Featured Stories

Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
Explained: Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood and its history
Explained: Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood and its history
Explained: The violent conflict in the DRC, in which two BSF personnel we...
Explained: The violent conflict in the DRC, in which two BSF personnel we...
Newsmakers of the Week | Punjab health minister, Maharashtra Guv, sacked ...
Newsmakers of the Week | Punjab health minister, Maharashtra Guv, sacked ...
Bhagat Singh Koshyari, in eye of Mumbai remarks storm, no stranger to con...
Bhagat Singh Koshyari, in eye of Mumbai remarks storm, no stranger to con...
Son of a tea-stall owner, weightlifter Sanket wins silver
CWG 2022

Son of a tea-stall owner, weightlifter Sanket wins silver

Religious animosity affects entire nation: NSA Ajit Doval

Religious animosity affects entire nation: NSA Ajit Doval

Rajamouli reflects on RRR's success in West, says he's 'angry' at Netflix

Rajamouli reflects on RRR's success in West, says he's 'angry' at Netflix

‘Issue could have been handled in a better manner,' says Punjab CM
'Dirty mattress' row

‘Issue could have been handled in a better manner,' says Punjab CM

Gujarat court rejects bail pleas of Teesta, Sreekumar
2002 riots case

Gujarat court rejects bail pleas of Teesta, Sreekumar

Nadda faces protest by student activists at Patna College

Nadda faces protest by student activists at Patna College

Geetanjali Shree's event cancelled in Agra after complaint against her

Geetanjali Shree's event cancelled in Agra after complaint against her

Raj Kapoor’s Mera Naam Joker celebrates toxic work culture to the point that it’s painful to watch

Raj Kapoor’s Mera Naam Joker celebrates toxic work culture to the point that it’s painful to watch

Premium
Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first

Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first

Premium
Weekly news express with MCQs — MSMEs to Cheetahs and more
UPSC Essentials

Weekly news express with MCQs — MSMEs to Cheetahs and more

Premium
Read next week’s horoscope now
For subscribers first

Read next week’s horoscope now

Premium
JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 30: Latest News
Advertisement