‘He called his wife 5 mins before the crash, said he would be home soon…’: Kin of man killed in Ghaziabad accident

Five minutes before 28-year-old Vishal Yadav died in an accident near Naya Bus Adda flyover in Ghaziabad – when a truck crashed into an auto he was travelling in – he called his wife and told her he would be home soon.

“He was heading back from Badaun… We kept calling him when he did not reach home… around 1 am, police told us he had met with an accident,” his uncles Omkar Yadav and Raghubir Singh Yadav said. They were waiting at the police station along with other relatives for information on Yadav’s body.

Yadav hailed from Etawah and had shifted to Ghaziabad over five years ago after his graduation. He lived with his wife, four-year-old daughter and younger brother at Sanjay Colony in Arthala, his uncles said. “He had recently started working for someone involved in the business of ‘summer civil pumps’ at Pasonda village in Sahibabad and had gone to Badaun for some work,” said Sagar, his cousin.

Yadav’s parents had died last year from Covid and he was sole bread-winner of his family. “We want whoever is responsible for his death to be punished strictly. His family should be compensated as they were solely dependent on him,” his uncles said.

Just like Yadav, Sunil, who also died in the accident, was solely responsible for his parents who lived with him in Chhapraula village in Greater Noida.

His father Sanjay (55) said Sunil had been driving an auto-rickshaw for the past two years: “I was informed of my son’s death by other auto-drivers. I reached MMG Hospital around 1.30 am where I found him dead. Police informed me that his body has been sent for an autopsy.”

His friend, Rahul, a cab driver, said: “Sunil used to leave for work at 9 pm and would reach home around 7 am. He had stopped at Shaheed Sthal metro station (on the Red Line of Delhi Metro) to pick up passengers when the truck… crashed into his auto.”

Among the injured was Monu, who was travelling to Delhi from Hapur along with his elder brother Rajendra (32).

Rajendra, who was in another auto which was at a distance and saw the accident take place, said, “It appeared as if the driver wanted to reverse the truck after getting onto the flyover. At first, the truck appeared to reverse slowly. But when it reached the slope, it suddenly picked up speed and crashed into the autos behind it. I was in another auto and got out to look for Monu…”

Monu sustained injuries to his leg and head, he said. He was referred to GTB Hospital where he received further treatment and was discharged around noon. “He is not able to get up or sit properly and is in pain, but his condition is stable,” Rajendra said.

Badaun residents Yogesh Giri and Girish too escaped with injuries. They said they were heading to Ghaziabad for a new job opportunity. “We were truck drivers for the past several years and had recently quit our old jobs. We were going to see an acquaintance who had fixed a new job for us. He asked us to meet him near a petrol pump in Naya Bus Adda area… Before we could call him, the truck came crashing into the auto we were in,” said Girish.

They sustained injuries on their right hand and leg and had to get stitches on their head. They were hospitalised at MMG Hospital and sought a ‘discharge on personal request’ and left the hospital on Saturday morning.