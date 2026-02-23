‘Called sex workers, asked to sell momos’: Delhi couple booked for hurling racial slurs at 3 women from Arunachal

Further legal action will be taken as per law, police added.

A couple has been booked for allegedly hurling racial slurs and intimidating three women from Arunachal Pradesh in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, police said on Sunday.

According to the Delhi Police, a case has been registered at the Malviya Nagar police station under BNS sections 79 (word intended to insult a woman’s modesty), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 3(5) (common intention) and 196 (promoting enmity on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language) against Harsh Singh and his wife Ruby Jai. The women and the couple live in the same building.

Police said the women were allegedly targeted on February 20 around 3.30 pm when they were getting an air conditioner installed at their rented home. During the process, some debris allegedly fell in the houses of the accused, who live on the lower floor.