Called ‘coronavirus’ near DU: Woman from NE

On Monday, an FIR was filed at Roop Nagar police station under IPC sections 354 and 188. (Representational Image) On Monday, an FIR was filed at Roop Nagar police station under IPC sections 354 and 188. (Representational Image)

An FIR has been registered on the complaint of a woman from the Northeast who alleged she was hit by water balloons and called ‘coronavirus’ by two men on a bike near DU’s North Campus.

The incident is alleged to have taken place on March 5 near Kamla Nagar. “The incident took place in the afternoon and the woman filed a complaint. In the complaint, she said was with her friend when two men on a motorbike hit them with water balloons and made racist remarks,” said DCP (North) Monika Bharadwaj.

On Monday, an FIR was filed at Roop Nagar police station under IPC sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant). Bharadwaj said the complainant was supposed to give a statement Monday but didn’t turn up, and may come on Tuesday instead.

A senior officer confirmed that the complainant had mentioned she was called “coronavirus” by those who threw the balloons at her.

A student from Meghalaya at a DU college also alleged she had been similarly harassed Monday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.