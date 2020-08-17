Call records of over 10,000 Bullet owners tracked, two arrested

A police officer said, “When we seized the motorcycle, we found several changes... We already had images of the Bullet from the CCTV grabs. The accused, when questioned, admitted that some parts of the motorcycle had been modified.” (Representational)

After scanning through call records of 10,719 Royal Enfield Bullet owners in Bulandshahr, police on Sunday zeroed in on the one that was allegedly involved in an accident that killed 19-year-old Sudeeksha Bhati. Bulandshahr SSP Santosh Kumar Singh said that 10 police teams also scanned footage from 12 CCTV cameras and questioned at least 1,000 people.

Bhati, hailing from Greater Noida’s Dadri district, had secured 98 per cent in the CBSE board exams and had gone on to receive a scholarship of Rs 3.8 crore to pursue entrepreneurship in Babson College in Massachusetts. Back home since March, she died in a road accident on Tuesday while she was riding pillion behind her cousin. They were heading to a relative’s place in Aurangabad.

According to police, two men — Deepak Chaudhary and Raju — were riding the Bullet that braked in front of Bhati’s vehicle, causing it to skid. The girl’s family had also alleged the two men harassed her and drove in a zigzag manner, but police said they have found no evidence to back this claim.

The SSP said, “The accused painted their Bullet bike a different colour, changed the number plate, suspension and lights after they read about Bhati’s death through media reports.”

According to Bulandshahr Police, call detail records (CDR) of 10,719 Bullet owners were scanned, and it was found that “between 8 am and 8.30 am on Monday, when the accident took place, only one owner’s CDR could be tracked on the route. That person is Chaudhary.”

The accused were arrested from Bhood area in Bulandshahr. A police officer said, “When we seized the motorcycle, we found several changes… We already had images of the Bullet from the CCTV grabs. The accused, when questioned, admitted that some parts of the motorcycle had been modified.”

Police also checked CCTVs to establish the sequence of events, and it showed Bhati riding with her cousin at 8.25 am near Bhood crossing. One of the accused could be seen riding the Bullet eight minutes earlier on the same stretch, and he picked up the other accused at 8.22 am near a hospital in the area.

Police said that as per the footage, between 8.26 and 8.29 am, the two men could be seen getting petrol at a station on the stretch, and Bhati and the accused were a minute away at the time.

The SSP said that at 8.39 am, the Bullet crossed a shop in Imliya village followed by Bhati’s vehicle 20 seconds later. The SSP said that the family’s allegations that the accused were harassing Bhati did not hold up. “As per CCTV footage, at no point does the accused’s vehicle cross the bike Bhati was on.” The SSP said that Chaudhary claimed there was an animal cart ahead of their bike because of which a tempo abruptly stopped, which in turn forced them to brake.

But the victim’s father, Jitendra Bhati, maintained the accused had harassed Bhati prior to the mishap. “The bike was following Sudeeksha, her uncle and the cousin and zigzagging on the empty road where there were no cameras.”

