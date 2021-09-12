Call from Facebook officials in Ireland helps Delhi Police avert suicide at Signature Bridge

An alert from Facebook officials from Ireland on Saturday evening on a possible suicide bid by a 27-year-old man at Signature Bridge had the Delhi Police Cyber Cell and police teams from three districts on their toes for two hours – before they found the man near the bridge and saved him.

On Friday around 3 pm, the man, who recently dropped out of an MBA degree, posted a note on Facebook saying he wants to end his life because of a failed relationship and studies. The man mentioned in the post that he couldn’t study after the breakup and dropped out of college, and that he is upset over not having a job.

Since the post had suicidal content, Facebook officials at Ireland detected it and flagged it to the Indian Embassy which alerted the Delhi Police Cyber Cell.

Anyesh Roy, DCP (Cyber Cell), said, “We received the information from Ireland and immediately started tracing the man’s location using his social media accounts. We found that he was near Signature Bridge and alerted police teams from Timarpur, Dayalpur, and Seelampur police stations. Meanwhile, our team also found the man’s brother and contacted him.”

It was suspected that the man might jump off the bridge. His brother joined the search operation with police and tried calling the man on his phone.

Personnel from the three police stations started searching for the man near the bridge. Around 5 pm, they found him at Khajoori Chowk, metres away from the bridge.

The man told police that he was “disappointed” after the relationship ended and wanted to end his life. He lives with his family in Seelampur and is also looking for a job. Police said they consoled him and asked him to go home with his brother. He was also counselled by doctors.