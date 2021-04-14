Call for suggestions by L-G for Delhi Master Plan 2041

To ensure accessibility, the developmental norms related to parking uses, etc, have been simplified and are easy-to-read. Other features of the master plan include enhancing Delhi’s capacity to tackle climate change.

Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal approved the draft Master Plan of Delhi 2041 on Tuesday and has invited suggestions and objections to it via an online portal. Spread over two volumes, nine sections and containing 22 chapters, its vision is titled “To Foster a Sustainable, Liveable and Vibrant Delhi by 2041”.

Volume one contains major policies on the environment and economy of the city, including its markets and industries, transport and mobility, heritage and culture, and social infrastructure. Volume 2 contains three sections covering green and brown field development norms, regeneration of planned and unplanned areas, transit-oriented development, parameters to measure progress of policies and development control norms.

As per a release by the Delhi Development Authority, “the primary goal is to make Delhi an environmentally responsible, future-ready city focusing on ease of living, good quality, safe environments, and efficient mobility.”

To ensure accessibility, the developmental norms related to parking uses, etc, have been simplified and are easy-to-read. Other features of the master plan include enhancing Delhi’s capacity to tackle climate change.

The proposals include incentivisation of non-ownership living such as serviced apartments, condos, hostels and student or worker housing; transit-oriented development projects; regeneration of old and dilapidated infrastructure; improving social infrastructure in urban villages and unauthorised colonies; and promotion of developmental norms that ensure environmental sustainability.

A solid waste plant spread over 10.99 acres of previously recreational land (now changed for utility use) at Tehkhand zone F is also under approval stage. After the norms were approved by DDA, Delhi Jal Board, and analysis done by professors at the IIT, they have been made to facilitate de-centralised sewage treatment plants so that untreated water entering the drains reduces.

A policy related to environmental sustainability is special green economic zones, which shall have low FAR (or areas over which buildings are allowed to be constructed) and large green areas. To promote public transport, transit-oriented development will be incentivised.