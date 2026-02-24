CAG to audit discoms and Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has initiated a horizontal performance audit of the operational and financial performance of discoms, as well as a performance audit of the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.
Guljari Lal, Additional Deputy CAG, informed about the audits during a national conference on the power sector held on Monday.
Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 13, 2024, the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana aims to provide “free electricity to households by facilitating the installation of rooftop solar panels”.
Addressing the conference, K Sanjay Murthy, CAG, said the conference is aimed at generating innovative ideas by discussing best practices and drawing on collective valuable experience to enrich one of the most important sectors of our economy, ie, power. “At the end of the conference, we would present our audit plan and align our audit focus in line with the deliberations of this conference”, he said.
Murthy said that the vision of enhancing per capita electricity consumption from 1,460 kWh at present to 2,000 kWh by 2030 and 4,000 kWh by 2047 and providing reliable 24×7 quality power through a financially viable and environmentally sustainable power sector would require all the constituents of the sector, be it Policy making, Generation, Transmission and Distribution to work together to achieve this Vision.
In his address, Santosh Kumar Sarangi, Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, said that renewable energy in the last decade or so has played a very pivotal role in India’s energy transition journey.
Organised by the CAG office, the conference was attended by the secretaries of the power sector from the Centre and states, Chairperson, Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC), Chairperson, Central Electricity Authority (CEA), along with CMDs of NTPC, NHPC, SECI, PFC, Grid-India and PGCIL, and CMDs/ MDs of selected Power Generation, Transmission and Distribution, State PSUs and Vasudha Foundation, a non-profit think tank working to advance clear energy and climate solutions in India.
