CAG to audit discoms and Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has initiated a horizontal performance audit of the operational and financial performance of discoms, as well as a performance audit of the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

Guljari Lal, Additional Deputy CAG, informed about the audits during a national conference on the power sector held on Monday.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 13, 2024, the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana aims to provide “free electricity to households by facilitating the installation of rooftop solar panels”.

Addressing the conference, K Sanjay Murthy, CAG, said the conference is aimed at generating innovative ideas by discussing best practices and drawing on collective valuable experience to enrich one of the most important sectors of our economy, ie, power. “At the end of the conference, we would present our audit plan and align our audit focus in line with the deliberations of this conference”, he said.