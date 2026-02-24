CAG to audit discoms and Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana

Launched by PM Modi on February 13, 2024, the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana aims to provide “free electricity to households by facilitating the installation of rooftop solar panels”.

By: Express News Service
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 24, 2026 02:01 PM IST
finance ministryCAG launches performance audit of power discoms, PM Surya Ghar rooftop solar scheme to assess operational and financial performance.
Make us preferred source on Google

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has initiated a horizontal performance audit of the operational and financial performance of discoms, as well as a performance audit of the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

Guljari Lal, Additional Deputy CAG, informed about the audits during a national conference on the power sector held on Monday.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 13, 2024, the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana aims to provide “free electricity to households by facilitating the installation of rooftop solar panels”.

Addressing the conference, K Sanjay Murthy, CAG, said the conference is aimed at generating innovative ideas by discussing best practices and drawing on collective valuable experience to enrich one of the most important sectors of our economy, ie, power. “At the end of the conference, we would present our audit plan and align our audit focus in line with the deliberations of this conference”, he said.

Murthy said that the vision of enhancing per capita electricity consumption from 1,460 kWh at present to 2,000 kWh by 2030 and 4,000 kWh by 2047 and providing reliable 24×7 quality power through a financially viable and environmentally sustainable power sector would require all the constituents of the sector, be it Policy making, Generation, Transmission and Distribution to work together to achieve this Vision.

In his address, Santosh Kumar Sarangi, Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, said that renewable energy in the last decade or so has played a very pivotal role in India’s energy transition journey.

Organised by the CAG office, the conference was attended by the secretaries of the power sector from the Centre and states, Chairperson, Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC), Chairperson, Central Electricity Authority (CEA), along with CMDs of NTPC, NHPC, SECI, PFC, Grid-India and PGCIL, and CMDs/ MDs of selected Power Generation, Transmission and Distribution, State PSUs and Vasudha Foundation, a non-profit think tank working to advance clear energy and climate solutions in India.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
The two accused, Suraj Gupta (22) and Amrit Vishwakarma (21), are in police custody. Express
Nagaland doctor at AIIMS Gorakhpur molested, stalked for 1.5 km; Meghalaya CM says ‘deeply shameful’
Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89
'When will I meet him again?': Hema Malini misses Dharmendra 'every single minute' as she asks herself 'is he really gone?'
Louis Vuitton monogram
Did Louis Vuitton find its iconic flower in a 12th-century Karnataka temple? An influencer’s viral discovery at Belur sparks a global debate.
India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Live: Follow live score updates of IND-W vs AUS-W first Women's ODI. (PHOTO: BCCI/X)
India Women vs Australia Women ​LIVE Cricket Score Updates, 1st ODI: Harmanpreet Kaur wins toss, opts to bat first; Healy returns
New federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
India’s new federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
Live Blog
Advertisement