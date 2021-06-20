Cafe raided in East Delhi for violating Covid protocol, 5 arrested

A joint operation by SDM Preet Vihar and Delhi Police officials found that the establishment doesn’t have a valid licence and that a hookah party was going on inside despite Covid regulations.

Five people were arrested by the Delhi Police following a raid at a café in East Delhi’s Preet Vihar on Saturday. Police said Scon King Café and Restaurant was found allegedly violating Covid norms and serving liquor to underage persons.

A joint operation was carried out by SDM Preet Vihar and Delhi Police officials at the café. They found that the establishment doesn’t have a valid licence and that a hookah party was going on inside despite Covid regulations. The owners were also serving liquor to underaged people.

A senior police officer said, “The establishment is on the first floor of a DDA complex in New Rajdhani Enclave. After a raid, we immediately sealed the place and arrested the owner and staffers.”

District officials also imposed a fine against the owner and have ordered an inquiry.

Police said the place was running without a valid licence from district officials and was found to be violating social distancing and other Covid norms.

A case has been registered against the owner and the staffers under IPC sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act) and the Epidemic Diseases Act.