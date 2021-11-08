Cafe owner, manager arrested in Delhi for serving hookah to customers

Two men, including the 32-year-old owner of a café, have been arrested from south-east Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar area for allegedly serving hookah to customers.

DCP (southeast district) Esha Pandey said, “We have conducted a raid at Underpass Cafe Courtyard, situated under the Defence Colony flyover and arrested the owner Robin and his manager Aditya Sukhram Chaudhary (40). During questioning, they disclosed that they were running the two-storey cafe and decided to illegally serve hookah to earn quick money.”

The police have recovered thirteen hookahs and 32 hookah bills. “On November 6, our staff on patrolling duty conducted a surprise check at Underpass Cafe Courtyard and found the bar members serving hookah to customers. They were violating Covid norms and not maintaining social distancing. After checking, we found eight big and five small-sized serving hookahs. We have lodged an FIR at Lajpat Nagar police station and arrested both accused,” the DCP added.

The Delhi government has, under the Pandemic Act, prohibited the sale or service of herbal hookahs in the pubs and restaurants in the national capital as a measure to control the transmission of coronavirus in the national capital. Several bars and restaurants have challenged the order.