Cab drivers protest against CNG and fuel price hike at Jantar Mantar

Demanding reduction in CNG, petrol and diesel prices, which have been gradually hiked recently, cab drivers staged a protest at Jantar Mantar Friday. The drivers threatened to go on an indefinite strike if their demands were not met.

The protest was supported by several unions, including Delhi Taxi, Tourist Transporters and Tour Operators Association, Sarvodaya Driver Association of Delhi, Expert Driver Solution, Sarvodaya Driver Welfare Association and drivers associated with cab aggregators (Ola and Uber).

Sanjay Samrat, president, Delhi Taxi, Tourist Transporters and Tour Operators Association, said the steep hike in CNG price and the price of diesel/petrol had adversely impacted cab drivers’ ability to sustain, especially since the fares of taxis have not been revised.

“The CNG price is inching up to Rs 70 per kg. The fares have not been revised and the cost of living has risen exponentially. Drivers have been struggling for the past two years due to a slump after Covid. This hike is a conspiracy to push electric vehicles and drive us out of business,” alleged Samrat.

“Today, we protested from 10 am to 3 pm, as we did not want to inconvenience the public. But, we have decided to go on an indefinite strike if there is no change,” he said.

The drivers also demanded that the Delhi government or the Centre should pay subsidy to bus and cab drivers.

Ravi Rathore, president, Sarvodaya Driver Welfare Association, said that either the fares should be revised to match the rising prices of CNG/fuel or the hike in fuel and CNG prices should be rolled back.

Meanwhile, some other taxi and auto unions including Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh, Delhi Pradesh Taxi Union, All Delhi Auto Taxi Transport Congress Union, Taxi Auto Rickshaw Driver Sangharsh Samiti and Bhartiya Private Transport Mazdoor Mahasangh said they would stage a symbolic protest at powerhouse near Delhi Secretariat on April 11.

The unions have demanded that the government provide Rs 35 per kg subsidy on CNG and slash CNG prices.

Rajender Soni, president, Bhartiya Private Transport Mazdoor Mahasangh, said, “If the demand is not met, we will go on a strike from April 18. In the last 2-3 years, the CNG prices have almost doubled. The government is giving discounts on alcohol and providing subsidies on the consumption of electricity, but it has not done anything to help us.”