Cab driver hit by car, falls off flyover, dies

The complaint was registered on the basis of a statement by passengers in Ikrar’s car, who were also standing on the road and witnessed the incident.

A 24-year-old cab driver fell off the Mahipalpur flyover and died after another car rammed into his vehicle on Wednesday night.

Police said the driver of the offending vehicle, a doctor, has been arrested and a case has been registered under IPC sections 279/304 A.

The victim has been identified as Ikrar. Police said Ikrar’s car tyre got punctured on the flyover around 9.45 pm and he was changing it when the accused, Dr Varun Chaudhary, allegedly hit his car.

The impact was such that Ikrar fell off the flyover and died on the spot. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. Police the accused was driving a Tata Harrier. The complaint was registered on the basis of a statement by passengers in Ikrar’s car, who were also standing on the road and witnessed the incident.