Cab driver found dead with bullet wound in Gurgaon

A 30-year-old cab driver was found dead with a bullet wound in his head at Sector 38 in Gurgaon on Monday morning. A preliminary probe revealed that he was shot at from close range, said the police.

The deceased has been identified as Hari Om, a resident of village Barani in Jhajjar. He had been staying in a rented room in Islampur village for the past two years.

According to the police, the incident was reported around 10 am, following which a police team from Sadar police station rushed to the spot. Police sources said the victim was murdered at a different location and his body was later dumped at the vacant place at Sector 38.

Aman Yadav, assistant commissioner of police, Sadar, said: “It is a blind murder case. The victim’s brother has recorded a statement and an FIR of murder has been lodged. The motive is yet to be ascertained. The complainant has not named any suspects.”

In the FIR, the victim’s brother, Manmohan Chand, said: “My brother worked with a cab aggregator company and was estranged from his wife. Some unknown person shot him dead.”

Police said they were checking CCTV footage from the area to identify suspects. An FIR has been registered under IPC section 302 (murder) relevant sections of the Arms Act at the Sadar police station on Monday.