Cab driver found dead in Noida

A 36-year-old cab driver was found dead in his vehicle at Noida’s Sector 41 on Sunday.

Police said the victim, Pappu Kumar Sharma, had a gunshot wound to his head. He was taken to a government hospital in Sector 30, where he was declared dead on arrival.

“We received information around 10 am from passersby that a man lay bleeding in the passenger seat of a white Hyundai Xcent in Sector 41. It appears he was shot at close range. A country-made pistol was also found in the vehicle, while a few thousand rupees in cash lay untouched in his pocket. The body will be handed to the family after post-mortem,” said SHO (Sector 39) Uday Pratap Singh.

Police said Pappu’s wife named certain associates known to him in the FIR lodged under IPC Section 302 (murder). The FIR alleges money had been exchanged between Pappu and the associates. The deal had allegedly gone wrong, leading to a rivalry between them. The murder was a result of this, the family told police during questioning.

Police said they have identified the accused and will arrest them soon.