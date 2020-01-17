CAA, Shaheen Bagh among suggestions for BJP poll manifesto

The feedback campaign, ‘Meri Dilli, Mera Sujhav’, was launched by Union Minister Smriti Irani. Archive The feedback campaign, ‘Meri Dilli, Mera Sujhav’, was launched by Union Minister Smriti Irani. Archive

The BJP’s 15-day drive to seek people’s opinion for drafting its manifesto for the Delhi Assembly polls has received 11.65 lakh suggestions highlighting a range of issues, including the new citizenship law and the traffic snarl at Shaheen Bagh.

The feedback campaign — ‘Meri Dilli, Mera Sujhav’ — was launched by Union Minister Smriti Irani and other BJP leaders on January 3.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari Thursday said most of the suggestions were on waterlogging, potholes, damaged roads, dirty water supply, pollution and unemployment. He said the suggestions will be incorporated in the manifesto, which will be released in two-three days.

Among the other suggestions received were dealing strictly with those spreading misinformation about the Citizenship Amendment Act, and seeking relief from traffic jams in Delhi due to the ongoing protests at Shaheen Bagh. The protest led by women at Shaheen Bagh has led to the closure of road 13A between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj, which connects Noida and Delhi. Traffic has since been diverted to the DND Flyway or Akshardham, causing traffic snarls.

Filling vacant posts of teachers and principals; regularisation of contract teachers; issue of street vendors; incorporation of Ayushman Bharat health scheme in Delhi; housing for the homeless; and women security were among other problems highlighted in the feedback campaign.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App