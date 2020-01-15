CAA, Ram Mandir find place in BJP pamphlet

We first talk about running one’s household: Tiwari We first talk about running one’s household: Tiwari

The BJP would be fighting the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls on both local and national issues, as per a pamphlet being distributed by the party.

The pamphlet mentions the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019, Ram Mandir, removal of Article 370 and Triple Talaq as historical decisions taken by the party. It also lists several achievements of the Modi government like GST, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, RERA, and Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act being strengthened by adding new clauses. It also mentions the government’s decision to give 10% reservation in jobs and higher education for “economically backward” sections in the general category.

BJP Delhi in-charge Shyam Jaju said the party is focussing on both local and national issues. He said local issues include regularisation of unauthorised colonies; ‘jaha jhuggi wahi makaan’ scheme; Ayushman Bharat for medical assistance; and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana “through which one can get a home if the BJP comes to power”.

BJP Delhi general secretary Kuljeet Chahal said thousands of such pamphlets are being distributed by the party across the city.

In an interview to The Indian Express, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari had said: “Our first aim is to ensure people run their household smoothly, which is why we give houses, toilets, gas connections and Ayushman Bharat, so that if someone gets sick, they get medical assistance of up to Rs 5 lakh. But AAP did not implement it. We started Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to give houses to the poor, but Delhi government did not implement it. We first talk about running one’s household and then about issues that are associated with the country’s pride.”

Head of the BJP’s jhuggi jhopri cell, Umesh Verma, said the Delhi Development Authority has completed the demand survey of several JJ clusters and has now started a survey of slums on its land. Another pamphlet with details of the Pradhan Mantri Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana (PM-UDAY) scheme and ‘jaha jhuggi wahi makaan’ scheme has been distributed too, said a senior leader.

