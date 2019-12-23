At Nizamuddin protest, some say police scrutiny has increased

Protesters at Nizamuddin Basti on Sunday. Abhinav Saha Protesters at Nizamuddin Basti on Sunday. Abhinav Saha

“We want to live without fear of the government and the police. I feel as if police are constantly watching us and waiting for something wrong to happen so they can take action against us,” said Farzana Baig, who held a placard that read “Pehle lade the goron se, ab ladege choron se (Fought the British before, we’ll fight thieves now).”

Baig was among hundreds of protesters who gathered at Musafir Khana Park in Hazrat Nizamuddin to protest against the new citizenship law.

Baig said she doesn’t feel her children are safe ever since she heard about violence against protesters. “Today, police are not doing anything and are just standing outside the lane. What if one of the groups here started marching on the road? We can see three-four policemen standing near the Dargah every day, even when there are no protests. Cops have started patrolling this area after protests at Jamia”

Colin Gonsalves, a senior Supreme Court advocate, spoke about how the new law and the proposed National Register of Citizens are unconstitutional. He said people must oppose the government that “only believes in spreading Hindutva”.

Umar Khalid, a former JNU student and activist, said, “Muslims who live in India are not ‘accidental’ Muslims. They made a choice years ago and the government must think about their loyalty rather than question them.”

Khalid said one must not trust a government that changes its stance on NRC every day. “The government is trying to distract us from economic issues with these new policies. People are dying in Assam, UP and other states. We must act now.”

Another silent protest was held at the Central Park in Connaught Place, which students from JNU, DU and Ambedkar University attended. The protesters sat in a circle, singing songs against the new law and police excesses.

The protest was organised by ‘Delhiites for Constitution’ — a newly formed group that invited students and artists to share their views. Addressing the gathering, CPM leader Brinda Karat said the government was using a “trishool” — of the new law, NRC and National Population Register — to attack the unity of the country.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App