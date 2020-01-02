CAA protests: Mass pledge at India Gate: ‘Kaagaz nahi dikhayenge’

Students protest against CAA at India Gate in New Delhi on Wednesday. EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA 01 01 2020. Students protest against CAA at India Gate in New Delhi on Wednesday. EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA 01 01 2020.

Beginning the New Year with a pledge to oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), scores of protesters took a mass pledge at India Gate Wednesday to not show any documents to prove their citizenship.

With placards in hands, raising the slogan ‘kaagaz nahi dikhayenge’, the crowd pledged to defend the Constitution.

After reading the Preamble to the Constitution, the protesters pledged: “We, today on 1st January 2020, reiterate our resolve to give ourselves a society free of oppressors and take oath to not show any document to prove our citizenship. We will observe and propagate complete non-cooperation with anti-constitutional and anti-India forces.”

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App