CAA protests: Mahila Congress gathers outside Amit Shah’s house

Around 50 members of the Delhi Mahila Congress staged a flash protest in front of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence on Krishna Menon Marg against the new citizenship law Friday, following which they were detained at Mandir Marg station. Daughter of former President Pranab Mukherjee and currently DMC president, Sharmistha Mukherjee, who led the protest and was detained, said, “The dictatorial way in which police has been tackling these protests… we are against that. Why can’t we protest in front of HM’s house? This is a democracy, and hasn’t he been elected by people?” Many women had roses in their hands. Block president Namisha Srivastava said, “We want to show we are holding a peaceful protest.” ens

and it is our belief that PM Modi is unwell which is why he is unable to think properly.”

The CAA is unconstitutional as it violates Article 14 and 15 which prohibits discrimination on the basis of caste, class, religion or gender. And second, all over the country, there have been continuous protests by ordinary people. And the right to protest is one of the most fundamental rights of a democracy. But t

