CAA protests: North East Delhi on boil after day of clashes

Under the Maujpur-Babarpur Metro station after the violence, Sunday. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav) Under the Maujpur-Babarpur Metro station after the violence, Sunday. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

A car, three motorcycles and an eatery were set on fire in North East Delhi’s Karawal Nagar on Sunday night, hours after stones were pelted in Maujpur area over CAA protests.

According to police officers, while things were brought under control at Maujpur late Sunday evening, fresh incidents of violence were recorded at Sherpur Chowk in Karawal Nagar after 10 pm on Sunday.

READ | At Hauz Rani, protesters claim lathicharge, police say mild force used

Delhi Fire Services director Atul Garg said, “We received a call around 10 pm about rioting and fire in the area. At first, we were unable to reach the spot but were escorted by police later. The fire was brought under control by 11.15 pm.”

Police said the situation in Maujpur had been brought under control by evening but the areas remained tense. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav) Police said the situation in Maujpur had been brought under control by evening but the areas remained tense. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Meanwhile, women and men continued their protest under Jaffrabad Metro station, less than 2 km from Maujpur, where stones were pelted during the day.

READ | Clear roads in 3 days or we will take to streets: BJP leader Kapil Mishra

BJP’s Kapil Mishra’s call for a pro-CAA rally had been made in response to this sit-in protest, which has been on for around a month. On Saturday night, however, the protesters had occupied part of the main road. Mishra was elected as MLA from Karawal Nagar in 2015, when he was with Aam Aadmi Party.

On Sunday evening, a 100-metre stretch leading up to the Metro station had been barricaded from one side, and protesters were still gathered. The other carriageway was open and traffic from both lanes had been diverted there. Heavy police force was also been deployed at the site following tension during the day.

Police said the situation in Maujpur had been brought under control by evening but the areas remained tense.

The sit-in in Jaffrabad is one of many anti-CAA protests across the capital — from Shaheen Bagh and Nizamuddin to Khureji and Khajuri Khas — which started in December.

According to police, protesters from Jaffrabad had planned a march to Rajghat on Sunday, but were denied permission. As a result, police presence had been increased at the site on Saturday night itself, but protesters later moved from the colony to the main road.

While this gathering was organised by locals and people began to turn up through word of mouth, some also said they were responding to Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad’s call for a country-wide Bharat Bandh against the Supreme Court’s order on reservation in promotions.

The Jaffrabad main road and the Chand Bagh areas were two roads blocked by protesters.

Around 3 pm, trouble began brewing at Maujpur, after people gathered there for a pro-CAA rally. “… We are ready to face any obstacle that will come in the way of our protest,” said Rashid, a protester.

While 15 more companies of police arrived at the site Sunday evening, protesters said they are here to stay.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.