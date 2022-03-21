Delhi HC notice to Centre, Delhi govt on PIL seeking recovery of damages during protests related to CAA

The Delhi High Court on Monday issued a notice to the Centre, Delhi government and the city police on a PIL seeking recovery of damages from persons who allegedly damaged public property during the protests related to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in 2020.

The division bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla listed the case for further hearing on September 21. The petition, which was filed by advocate Hinu Mahajan and Amandeep Singh Gahlot in 2020, also seeks setting up an independent machinery for investigating the claims of damages and awarding compensation.

The petition cites a Supreme Court order in which guidelines have been laid down for assessment and recovery of damages in case of destruction to property during the protests.

Stating that they have approached the court in light of various news items, the petitioners told the court that they themselves visited various places of Delhi and were “shocked and saddened to see the damages caused to public properties during the riots in favour or against the Citizenship Amendment Act”.