CAA protest: Darya Ganj residents recall night of fear

Burn car outside Dariyaganj Police Station which was burned by protesters in yesterday at daryaganj police station in New Delhi on Saturday. EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA Burn car outside Dariyaganj Police Station which was burned by protesters in yesterday at daryaganj police station in New Delhi on Saturday. EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA

From rickshaws carrying bleeding protesters to people screaming and running amok to escape police action — a day after violent clashes rocked Delhi Gate, leaving around 49 injured, residents of Darya Ganj recalled the bedlam that ensued.

“I was inside a lane and was going to meet a friend… I was aware of the protests, but did not know about the violence. Soon, I saw a group of protesters running towards my lane… I could hear people screaming from the main road,” said Iftikhar, an eyewitness.

By Friday afternoon, most shops at Sui Wali Gali leading to Jama Masjid had downed shutters. An eyewitness recalled how many climbed parapets to avoid police action. By 6.30 pm, police entered lanes to detain people.

Rashid, a shopkeeper, said, “Around 7 pm, we could see some e-rickshaws heading towards the hospital from the interiors. The vehicles were loaded with people.”

As police began retreating, a crowd had gathered at Darya Ganj police station demanding release of the detained, several of whom were minors. After talks with lawyers and guardians of the minors, the area DCP facilitated their release after 11 pm. According to detained minors, most of them stopped at Jama Masjid for the evening prayers and were picked up while returning.

