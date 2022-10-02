Bystanders watch as man is stabbed over 20 times on Delhi street

Three men were arrested for stabbing a 21-year-old man over 20 times in North East Delhi’s Sunder Nagri area Saturday, the police said, adding that the victim succumbed to his injuries.

The police said the men killed the victim over an old rivalry and that precautionary force has been deployed in the area. The deceased has been identified as Manish, a resident of Sunder Nagri area. The accused, Aalam, Bilal and Faizan, are also residents of the area. They have been booked for murder, officers added.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police posted a tweet saying, “The matter is not communal. Peace has been maintained in the area. Some people are spreading misleading facts on social media regarding the matter. Action can be taken by Delhi Police against such people.”

According to the police, the incident took place around 7.40 pm and was captured on a CCTV camera. The footage shows the accused grabbing the victim by his collar and stabbing him with knives. The man tries to escape, but is overpowered. The accused are seen thrashing and stabbing him multiple times while dragging him on the road. Two to three bystanders are seen, but they do not come forward to help the victim.

Sanjay Sain, DCP (North East) said, “We received a PCR call from locals about the stabbing in the evening. A team rushed to the spot and found that the victim was taken to the hospital. He was declared brought dead by the doctors. During the preliminary inquiry, three men were identified and arrested. Further investigation is in progress.”