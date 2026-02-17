By year end, 241 key arterial roads in Delhi set to get major makeover

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that about 400 km of road stretch spread across 45 Assembly constituencies is set to be upgraded. (File photo)

At least 241 key arterial roads across the Capital are set to get a major makeover at a cost of Rs 802 crore, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Tuesday.

“All roads will be developed under the ‘wall-to-wall carpeting’ model to ensure that construction is carried out uniformly across the full width of the stretch. The initiative is a significant step towards making the Capital safer, more organised and future-ready,”she told mediapersons, adding that the project is being implemented with the support of the Union government.

The project is targeted for completion by the end of the year. Work will be undertaken in a phased manner to minimise traffic disruption and public inconvenience, said officials.