By year end, 241 key arterial roads in Delhi set to get major makeover

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
At least 241 key arterial roads across the Capital are set to get a major makeover at a cost of Rs 802 crore, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Tuesday.
“All roads will be developed under the ‘wall-to-wall carpeting’ model to ensure that construction is carried out uniformly across the full width of the stretch. The initiative is a significant step towards making the Capital safer, more organised and future-ready,”she told mediapersons, adding that the project is being implemented with the support of the Union government.
The project is targeted for completion by the end of the year. Work will be undertaken in a phased manner to minimise traffic disruption and public inconvenience, said officials.
Gupta said that about 400 km of road stretch spread across 45 Assembly constituencies is set to be upgraded.
“Currently, only the central portion of roads or isolated potholes are repaired, resulting in deterioration after a short period. Under the new system, entire stretches will be uniformly strengthened from edge to edge, enhancing durability and lifespan. A fully levelled and sealed surface across the complete width will also lead to a marked reduction in dust and air pollution,” she said.
“Damaged roads generate loose soil and fine particles that become airborne due to vehicular movement, contributing significantly to pollution. The new approach will help reduce particulate matter levels and improve cleanliness and air quality,” she added.
So far, around 150 km of roads were constructed in Delhi using the same technology, Gupta said.
Of the Rs 802 crore needed to fund the project, Rs 643.36 crore will be provided by the Central Road Infrastructure Fund of the Union government, while Delhi government will contribute Rs 158.82 crore.
Maintaining that the objective is not merely to repair, but to come up with a long-term solution, Gupta said, “The base layer of each road will undergo technical assessment, necessary strengthening, proper drainage arrangements and final carpeting in accordance with prescribed standards.”
She added that comprehensive repair work will help reduce waterlogging during the monsoon and ensure long-term road safety.
August Kranti Marg, Outer Ring Road, Rao Tula Ram Marg, Kapashera-Bijwasan Road, Najafgarh-Jharoda Road, Captain Gaur Marg in Kalkaji, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg in Greater Kailash, Dr K N Katju Marg in Rohini, Shamnath Marg in Chandni Chowk and D B Gupta Road.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The rise of AI has created a shortage of memory chips worldwide, causing concern among industry leaders like Elon Musk and Tim Cook. Tech giants have invested heavily in AI data centers, driving up prices for PC, smartphone, and laptop components. This has resulted in delays and increased costs for gaming consoles and other electronics.