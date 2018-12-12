By Christmas, Gurgaon civic body wants roads free of stray cattle

The Municipal Corporation of Gurgaon intends to clear the city of stray cattle by Christmas, with the civic body launching a special drive for the purpose on Monday and picking up 37 animals in the first two days.

While stray cattle are being released on the outskirts of Gurgaon, cattle owners have been told to take full responsibility of their animals.

According to officials, special teams have been constituted for the purpose, which will be functioning with the support of police force deployed to tackle any “opposition or conflict” that may break out.

“MCG Commissioner Yashpal Yadav is very serious about freeing the city of stray cattle, for which the special drive has been launched. As part of this, 18 animals were picked up on Monday and 19 today,” said Y S Gupta, additional municipal commissioner, on Tuesday.

“Owners of cattle have been warned not to let the animals roam freely. Violators will be fined Rs 10,000,” he added.

The drive is being carried out under the supervision of senior sanitation inspector Ambika Prasad, said officials, adding that top performing teams will be “honoured” by the deputy commissioner on January 26.