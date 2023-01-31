scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Advertisement

Businessmen trading in nutritional, beauty products should boycott Chinese goods: Delhi Assembly Speaker

The CTI launched two important councils with the aim of spreading awareness among traders, shopkeepers and factory owners about the right diet, benefits of fitness and beauty.

Ram Niwas Goel was invited as the chief guest for the event. (File)

“Businessmen dealing with diet, nutrition and beauty products should boycott Chinese products and use domestic goods only,” said Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel while speaking at an event organised by the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) on Monday.

The CTI launched two important councils with the aim of spreading awareness among traders, shopkeepers and factory owners about the right diet, benefits of fitness and beauty. Goel was invited as the chief guest for the event.

More from Delhi

CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal said, “The Diet and Nutrition Council and Beauty Products Council were formed on Saturday. In the run-of-the-mill life, businessmen are unable to pay special attention to their health and food. Because of this they fall ill. The officials of the Diet and Nutrition Council will give information about all these. Well-known dieticians of Delhi have been included in this.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Attorney, Always
Delhi Confidential: Attorney, Always
UPSC Key- January 30, 2023: Know about Project 39A, Beating Retreat Cerem...
UPSC Key- January 30, 2023: Know about Project 39A, Beating Retreat Cerem...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: How to evaluate a Union Budget
ExplainSpeaking: How to evaluate a Union Budget

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 31-01-2023 at 05:05 IST
Next Story

MVA is prepared, will perform exceptionally well in the elections, says Supriya Sule

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 30: Latest News
Advertisement
close