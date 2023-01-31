Businessmen trading in nutritional, beauty products should boycott Chinese goods: Delhi Assembly Speaker

“Businessmen dealing with diet, nutrition and beauty products should boycott Chinese products and use domestic goods only,” said Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel while speaking at an event organised by the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) on Monday.

The CTI launched two important councils with the aim of spreading awareness among traders, shopkeepers and factory owners about the right diet, benefits of fitness and beauty. Goel was invited as the chief guest for the event.

CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal said, “The Diet and Nutrition Council and Beauty Products Council were formed on Saturday. In the run-of-the-mill life, businessmen are unable to pay special attention to their health and food. Because of this they fall ill. The officials of the Diet and Nutrition Council will give information about all these. Well-known dieticians of Delhi have been included in this.”