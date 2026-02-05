Businessman thrashed in South Delhi for trying to stop eve-teasing

He underwent treatment at AIIMS and was subsequently discharged, police said.

A businessman was beaten up by four men who were allegedly harassing women in South Delhi’s Mehrauli area, after he intervened, police said on Monday.

The four men were arrested after a case of assault was registered at Mehrauli police station, officers said. The victim was identified as Mukesh (26), a resident of Sangam Vihar. He underwent treatment at AIIMS and was subsequently discharged, police said.

“Mukesh had gone to his maternal uncle’s house on Monday. While returning home, he stopped at Mehrauli for tea where he allegedly noticed the accused harassing women, and protested,” an officer said.

Enraged, the men allegedly assaulted Mukesh and fled, the officer added.