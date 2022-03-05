Businessman robbed by 5, including cop

Four persons, including a woman, have been arrested from Central district’s Paharganj for allegedly robbing a businessman. Police are conducting raids to nab their fifth associate, a police constable, who was earlier involved in a gangrape and attempt to murder cases.

DCP (central district) Shweta Chauhan said the accused have been identified as Rakesh Arora (35), Mursleen Gaffar (35), Mhd Guljar (30) and Sushma (20). “On February 27, the complainant came to Delhi. The incident took place on February 28 when he came out from his hotel and was held hostage by two men. They robbed him of Rs 5,000 and his phone, and managed to escape in their car,” Chauhan said.

The absconding constable, who was posted with the second battalion of Delhi Armed Police, was in uniform when the incident took place.