Businessman murder: Police to move application to try two juveniles as adults

A day after apprehending two juveniles for allegedly killing an elderly real estate businessman at his North Delhi residence and robbing Rs 11 lakh, the district police has decided to move an application seeking transfer of the case from the juvenile board to a Delhi court to treat them as “adults” for the crime. Special CP (law and order of North zone) Dependra Pathak said they are moving an application before the court concerned.

Pathak said one of the juveniles used to work at the victim’s house as a domestic help two years ago, after his father, who also had worked there as a driver, recommended his name. But he was fired over allegations of theft and wanted to take revenge, Pathak added.

“He also wanted to earn easy money and sensed an opportunity as he was aware of the details of this family. He roped in his friend from his village and started planning the crime,” Pathak said.

“He and his accomplice killed the victim on May 1. He was traced after scanning footage from hundreds of CCTV cameras and tracking his Metro card,” he said, adding that they have recovered Rs 10,37,000, jewellery and a mobile phone purchased from the stolen amount, along with a stolen motorcycle.