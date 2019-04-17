Businessman got out of car to save driver, shot dead

A day after a 48-year-old businessman was shot dead by three men in West Delhi’s Kirti Nagar, allegedly in a robbery bid, police said he got out of the car to save his driver.

According to police, when the assailants intercepted businessman Anand Agarwal’s car, his driver got out and was shot at. To save him, Anand got out as well and the accused opened fire at him twice, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Monika Bhardwaj said, “The accused persons had hatched a plot to rob Anand. They knew that he would be carrying a large amount of cash. They tailed him on two bikes from Naraina and intercepted his car near a railway underpass. The driver got out of the car and they shot at him once. When Anand got out to intervene, they shot him as well.”

Police, however, reached the spot and nabbed one accused, Salim. His questioning led them to the other two accused, Ajay Sharma and Deepak, who were arrested Tuesday.

Deepak was earlier arrested in an Excise Act case, while the other two have no criminal history, police said.

Police have recovered a total of Rs 1.8 crore in cash and a .32 bore pistol from their possession. Police said they are looking for the fourth accused in the case.

Sanjay Bansal, Anand’s relative, however, said, “When there is an encroachment or some other issue, there is quick police response. A businessman getting shot while he is moving with money is unfortunate…”

Anand’s family members said he was not supposed to take the route, but did so due to heavy traffic. His driver, Sujit, called Anand’s wife and told her about the shooting.

Anand was taken to RML Hospital first, and then shifted to Safdarjung. His body was later shifted to DDU Hospital for post-mortem, said police.