Businessman found murdered in Ghaziabad

The two accused met the victim in Ghaziabad and allegedly strangled him in the vehicle.(Representational Image)

A 25-year-old Hapur-based businessman was found murdered in his white WagonR in Ghaziabad Saturday morning. According to police, Rashid Ali was allegedly strangled to death by two men over a professional rivalry. While one of the accused, Ashish Chaudhary, has been arrested, the second man, Vikas Rathi, is on the run, said police.

Ali was visiting Ghaziabad with his wife for a doctor’s appointment when the incident took place. “We found an abandoned vehicle within Masuri police station jurisdiction around 7.30 am. The victim was found dead in the passenger seat, with his seat belt on. There were some injury marks on his neck. He had received a phone call a day before and had gone to meet someone. The family approached police after he didn’t come back for several hours. Two persons have been arrested while another is absconding,” said Neeraj Jadaun, SP Rural, Ghaziabad.

According to police, Ali hailed from Pilakhuwa in Hapur. His wife had delivered a baby girl last week and he had brought her to a Ghaziabad clinic to get the stitches removed. On Friday morning, he received a call from an unknown number following which he left, saying he had to meet someone.

Police traced the number through the victim’s call detail records and it was found that it had been activated two-three days ago. The shop from where the SIM card and the mobile phone were sold was traced to Bhatia Mod area in Ghaziabad, and police found a fake ID was used to buy them.

The shopkeeper, Ayush, helped identify the accused. “Chaudhary’s father, Jagveer, had earlier served prison time, and the NSA had been imposed on him for a murder back in 2003 in Hapur. The accused’s family had the same business as Ali — transport of sand. It appears that the murder was carried out due to professional rivalry,” said Jadaun.

Ali allegedly had a professional altercation with the accused six months ago, police said. The two accused met the victim in Ghaziabad and allegedly strangled him in the vehicle.

