Businessman filed false FIR against petitioner’s lawyer fighting case against Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren: CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR against a Kolkata-based businessman, Amit Agarwal, and unknown officials of the Kolkata police on charges of lodging a false FIR against one Rajeev Kumar, a lawyer representing a petitioner in two PILs against Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Searches were conducted in this regard at different locations in Jharkhand and Kolkata Thursday.

Advocate Kumar had been representing Shiv Shankar Sharma, who filed a PIL before the Jharkhand High Court alleging that several companies owned by Agarwal were allegedly involved in laundering at the behest of the Soren family.

“We have registered a case against an accused, unknown officials of Kolkata Police and unknown others. Earlier a preliminary enquiry (PE) was conducted following the orders dated November 30, last year, of the High Court of Jharkhand in W.P. (Cr.) no. 517 of 2022.

The High Court had directed the CBI to carry out a PE into the conduct of the petitioner into scandalising the judiciary, ED officials and other government officials particularly considering the Hare Street Police Station case no 222/22.

“The inquiry has revealed that prima facie offence under relevant sections of the IPC, PC Act, etc is made out. Searches were conducted today at different locations/premises including in Jharkhand and Kolkata,” CBI spokesperson RC Joshi said.

In the PE, the CBI has also found that the Hare Street police station purportedly lodged an FIR under the Prevention Of Corruption Act without mentioning the name of any public servant or any unknown public servant. “We have also found that the information provided by Agarwal to Hare Street police station was false and the bribe was given to Rajeev by alluring him with an intention to interfere with the judicial process. Contrary to the allegations made in the complaint to Hare Street police station, it was Agarwal, who called Rajeev to Kolkata through Sonu Agarwal and offered him money. The conversation recorded by Agarwal also did not reveal any threat of extortion from Rajeev or claim to stop the Income Tax agency from conducting any raid,” the CBI FIR said.

The CBI lodged the FIR on the basis of a complaint filed by one inspector (anti-corruption wing of the CBI) Anil Kumar, who informed that the PE was registered on December 5, 2022, based on the order of the Jharkhand High Court in a writ petition (WP) filed by Amit Kumar Agarwal. “The HC had directed CBI to conduct a PE into the conduct of the petitioner Agarwal into scandalising the judiciary, ED officials, and other government officials particularly considering the Hare Street police station,” the FIR stated.

Kumar said the PE has revealed that on October 10, 2021, a WP was filed by one Shiv Shankar Sharma through advocate Rajeev Kumar before the Jharkhand High Court, wherein it was alleged that Agarwal, among others, was involved in the laundering of ill-gotten money of Chief Minister Hemant Soren and others through various shell companies. “Another WP was filed on February 16, 2022 against CM Soren and Pooja Singhal relating to a mining lease acquired by Soren, who is also minister of department of mines and industries (he was also the forest minister and he obtained environment clearance for the new lease). The HC had clubbed both the petitions together and active hearing was going on in both the PILs,” said the complainant.

“PE has also revealed that earlier in the month of March 2022, an attempt was made by Agarwal through the then DC (Ranchi) to influence advocate Rajeev in connection with the PILs. He later filed a complaint on July 31, 2022, at Hare Street police station against Rajeev and Sharma for illegally demanding a bribe amount of Rs 10 crore for dismissing the PILs. Based on his complaint, an FIR of extortion, criminal conspiracy and prevention of corruption act was registered at Hare Street police station,” it said.

Kumar said the PE also revealed that Agarwal first called Rajeev from Ranchi to Kolkata on July 13, 2022, and on July 31 through one of his friends, Sonu Agarwal. “Agarwal induced Rajeev to take money for getting the PIL dismissed. The conversations between them at both the meetings were recorded by Agarwal. He also induced him to use his good contacts with judges and get the PIL matter dismissed. He also offered him money and enquired about the money required for the same,” said the FIR.