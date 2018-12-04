Businessman falls to death from Gurgaon flat

A 47-year-old businessman from Sonipat died after he allegedly fell from the balcony of his ninth-floor apartment in

a gated condominium in Gurgaon’s Sector 49, said police.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday. In the absence of a suicide note, police suspect it was an accident, but are conducting further investigations.

According to police, Naresh Hasija lived in a flat on the ninth floor of Park View City II with his wife and two children. He owned “multiple businesses”, including a trading business in Dwarka and an ice-cream stall in Kingdom of Dreams, said police.

“The incident took place around 3 am. His wife said that the family went to sleep at the usual time. However, she said she was woken up around 3 am by a security guard who told her that her husband had been found dead below the balcony,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon police.

“No suicide note was found, and the man’s relatives also claimed that he was not stressed about anything. So far, this seems to be a case of accidental death, but further investigations are underway. No case has been registered yet,” he added.