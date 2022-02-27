Delhi: Businessman arrested for cheating people on pretext of selling properties

A 44-year-old businessman has been arrested by the Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing for allegedly cheating half a dozen people on the pretext of selling them properties at Vasant Kunj and nearby places. Police said the accused, Dhiraj Prasad, is an MBA graduate from Punjab and runs four companies.

Police called him a serial offender as he has six cases registered against him, including a case being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

According to police, in the present case, a man named Vishal Sharma alleged that Prasad introduced himself as the director of JMD Techinfra and gave a deal of a plot at Vasant Kunj. The complainant made a payment of Rs 1.52 crore but later found that the property was with another company. He alleged that the accused forged documents and cheated him, police said.

Joint CP (EOW) Chhaya Sharma said, “We registered a case and seized all documents and bank accounts in connection with the investigation. We found that the said property had been sold to Excel Management Services and not JMD Techinfra. The documents submitted by the accused were sent to the Forensic Science Lab to confirm the details.”

The investigating team also found that there were other cases registered against Prasad at Pandav Nagar, Amar Colony, CR Park, Vasant Vihar, Muzaffarnagar and one with the CBI.

Prasad initially joined investigating but later evaded arrest in all these cases. He was arrested on Friday and produced before a court.