Business Blasters round two: 1,000 projects to be reviewed

Approximately 1,000 projects selected for round two of the Business Blasters programme will be screened by experts before 100 are selected for an investors’ expo to be organised by the Delhi government.

These start-ups have been shortlisted from among 51,000 for round two. As part of its “Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum”, the government started the Business Blasters initiative across all its senior secondary schools in September 2021, by giving Rs 2,000 as seed money to class XI and XII students to develop entrepreneurship ideas.

For round two, the teams will present their ideas at centres established at 28 government schools on February 25 and 26 and will be reviewed by a panel comprising industrialists, education department officials, and members from different universities of Delhi.

The top 100 teams will be presented at an investors’ expo, where they will undergo another round of screening. Investors will be able to invest in these ideas and members of the top 10 teams will get direct admission to BBA courses in Delhi government universities.