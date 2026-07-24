Buses, walking: Commuters look for ways to travel after Metro again shuts 16 stations in protest zone

Every morning, Nazir Khan’s job is to chase monkeys.

The 38-year-old travels from Bhalswa Dairy to the Australian High Commission, where he spends four hours capturing and relocating aggressive monkeys. “Everyday, 10-12 monkeys come there. My shift goes on for four hours,” he said.

On Thursday, Delhi Metro got in his way.

For the second consecutive day, 16 Metro stations around Central Delhi – all in the vicinity of the Jantar Mantar where CJP supporters are protesting – were closed.

Khan usually gets off at Lok Kalyan Marg station, barely 1.5 km from his workplace. But with the station closed, the train took him to Dilli Haat-INA, two stations ahead.