Bus staffer arrested in Delhi schoolkid’s murder case in 2010

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested another accused in the 2010 bus murder case of a 17-year-old boy, days after they made their first breakthrough by arresting the bus driver, more than a decade after the incident.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Yadav said the accused, identified as Gurnam Singh (54), had allegedly changed his physical appearance after the incident to evade arrest.

In 2010, the victim, a class 12 student, was allegedly beaten up inside the now-scrapped Blueline bus, which was hired on contract by the victim’s school, by the driver, conductor, and cleaner after he allegedly refused to buy the ticket. Singh, who was the cleaner of the bus, along with driver Bharat Lal, and the conductor allegedly assaulted the child.

Police said Singh was working as a labourer in a stone-crushing unit in Pune.

Police said on August 27, 2010, the boy’s mother had lodged a complaint saying her daughter had received a phone call from a bus conductor saying he had her brother’s school bag and it could be collected from him. Thereafter, the sister allegedly tried to contact the person but the phone was switched off, police said. When the boy didn’t return home, the mother approached police.

Meanwhile, she came to know that the body of a student was found on the railway tracks between Okhla and Tughlakabad stations. She identified it as that of her son and inquest proceedings were carried out. A kidnapping-murder case was lodged.

During the investigation, three accused persons, who were staff members of the now-scrapped Blueline bus that was hired on contract by the school, were identified but none of them turned up for investigation so a reward was announced for their arrest.

Senior police officers said the conductor, who is currently absconding, is believed to have passed away.