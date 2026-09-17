Bus services disrupted as strike by DTC drivers enters Day 2, protest to continue

According to the union, agencies operating DTC buses earn from the government on a per-kilometre basis but are bound only to pay the minimum wage, with no obligation to pay higher wages commensurate with drivers' qualifications.

Bus services across the Capital were disrupted on Wednesday as drivers and conductors operating Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses went on a strike for the second consecutive day demanding higher wages. The strike is expected to continue on Thursday as the demands of the protesting drivers were not met.

According to the DTC Karamchari Ekta Union, drivers and conductors operating these buses are currently being paid Rs 862 as daily wage — the minimum wage fixed by the Delhi government — which, the union said, is typically meant for daily-wage labourers, factory workers or employees of small companies.

The union, in a statement, questioned whether paying licensed and qualified drivers and conductors Rs 862 to operate large buses in a crowded city like Delhi amounted to “bonded labour.”