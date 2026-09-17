Bus services disrupted as strike by DTC drivers enters Day 2, protest to continue

According to the union, agencies operating DTC buses earn from the government on a per-kilometre basis but are bound only to pay the minimum wage, with no obligation to pay higher wages commensurate with drivers' qualifications.
Bus services across the Capital were disrupted on Wednesday as drivers and conductors operating Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses went on a strike for the second consecutive day demanding higher wages. The strike is expected to continue on Thursday as the demands of the protesting drivers were not met.
According to the DTC Karamchari Ekta Union, drivers and conductors operating these buses are currently being paid Rs 862 as daily wage — the minimum wage fixed by the Delhi government — which, the union said, is typically meant for daily-wage labourers, factory workers or employees of small companies.
The union, in a statement, questioned whether paying licensed and qualified drivers and conductors Rs 862 to operate large buses in a crowded city like Delhi amounted to “bonded labour.”
“The dearness allowance, revised every six months under rules, had not been increased in the last one-and-a-half years, and the basic increment, due every five years, was last implemented in 2019, and has been due since 2024,” said Lalit Chaudhary, president of the union.
The union’s main demands include a minimum daily wage of Rs 2,000 for equal work, payment for all government holidays, an annual bonus, and social security including a medical scheme.
Delhi has around 6,840 DTC buses. Chaudhary estimated that roughly 12,000 drivers and conductors went on strike on Wednesday.
On the protesting drivers’ demand, Transport Minister Pankaj Singh said, “We have directed the private concessioners managing the DTC electric buses to sort the issues with drivers immediately.”
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“We are here to listen to your issues, essential services should not be affected,” Singh told reporters, while also appealing to the drivers to call off the strike.
Meanwhile, Chaudhary said, “Currently no government representatives have reached out to us. Our strike is peaceful and we have decided not to drive buses.”
According to the union, agencies operating DTC buses earn from the government on a per-kilometre basis but are bound only to pay the minimum wage, with no obligation to pay higher wages commensurate with drivers’ qualifications.
In light of the strike, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said it had made extensive arrangements on Wednesday to manage additional passenger footfall due to the ongoing DTC bus strike.
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DMRC increased 20 train trips across its network, with eight additional trains operated during the day as per requirement. The measures were aimed at accommodating more passengers, particularly during peak hours, DMRC said.
Further, DMRC said the enhanced arrangements will continue on Thursday, with eight extra trains to be operated between 8 am and 8 pm as per operational requirements.
Devansh Mittal is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in the New Delhi City bureau. He reports on urban policy, civic governance, and infrastructure in the National Capital Region, with a growing focus on housing, land policy, transport, and the disruption economy and its social implications.
Professional Background
Education: He studied Political Science at Ashoka University.
Core Beats: His reporting focuses on policy and governance in the National Capital Region, one of the largest urban agglomerations in the world. He covers housing and land policy, municipal governance, urban transport, and the interface between infrastructure, regulation, and everyday life in the city.
Recent Notable Work
His recent reporting includes in-depth examinations of urban policy and its on-ground consequences:
An investigation into subvention-linked home loans that documented how homebuyers were drawn into under-construction projects through a “builder–bank” nexus, often leaving them financially exposed when delivery stalled.
A detailed report on why Delhi’s land-pooling policy has remained stalled since 2007, tracing how fragmented land ownership, policy design flaws, and mistrust among stakeholders have kept one of the capital’s flagship urban reforms in limbo.
A reported piece examining the collapse of an electric mobility startup and what it meant for women drivers dependent on the platform for livelihoods.
Reporting Approach
Devansh’s work combines on-ground reporting with analysis of government data, court records, and academic research. He regularly reports from neighbourhoods, government offices, and courtrooms to explain how decisions on housing, transport, and the disruption economy shape everyday life in the city.
Contact
X (Twitter): @devanshmittal_
Email: devansh.mittal@expressindia.com ... Read More