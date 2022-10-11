scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022

Bus rams into truck on Yamuna Expressway, 1 dies, 9 hurt

Police said that the bus, which had 70 passengers, had struck a rock-laden truck from behind, after which the bus driver lost control, and the vehicle rammed into a steel barricade on the side of the Yamuna Expressway.

The nine injured people were admitted to Kailash Hospital in Greater Noida and GIMS Hospital. (Representational/File)

An army man died and nine were injured after a double-decker bus met with an accident in Gautam Buddh Nagar after it rammed into a truck in the early hours of Tuesday. Police said that the private bus was travelling from Gorakhpur to Noida when the accident took place near Kheda Mohammad village.

The soldier, identified as Lavi Kumar, a Dogra Regiment Soldier from Himachal Pradesh, died during treatment.

The nine injured people were admitted to Kailash Hospital in Greater Noida and GIMS Hospital.

According to Rabupura SHO Vivek Kumar Srivastava, “Evidence is currently being collected and we are investigating the cause of the accident. No one is in critical condition. Seven wounded passengers have already been discharged from the hospital.”

The bus tilted on its side at an angle, and police had to pull away chunks of metal from its front.

11-10-2022
