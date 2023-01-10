Bus rams into slum at Delhi’s Karol Bagh, 9 injured

Nine people, including five women and a six-year-old boy, sustained injuries after a cluster bus lost control and rammed into a slum on the Rohtak road at Central Delhi’s Karol Bagh early Tuesday, said the police.

The police said they received a PCR call at around 9:22 am regarding an accident where a cluster bus on the route from Nangloi to Old Delhi railway station had hit pavement settlers on the Rohtak road.

The injured pavement dwellers were identified as Kela Devi, 70; Sunita, 30; Aarti, 30; Anjali; Asha Devi; Chand Khan; Mangat Ram, and the minor boy named Aryaman.

A bus passenger, identified as Ramesh, was also injured. “All are stable and being treated at the RML Hospital,” DCP(Central) Shweta Chauhan said.

The officer added legal action was being taken against the bus driver on the statement of a taxi driver, identified as Ritesh, whose vehicle was hit by the bus before hitting the pavement dwellers.