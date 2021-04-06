Bus passengers looted on Yamuna Expressway near Mathura

Police officers have spoken to the passengers regarding the incident and that they are taking the help of forensic teams and dog squads to investigate the matter.

Passengers of a bus travelling from Delhi to Hamirpur via the Yamuna Expressway were looted by a group of unknown persons early Tuesday morning near Surir, a town in Mathura.

The passengers were robbed of Rs 1.66 lakhs and a few mobile phones, said the police. Further investigation is underway.

Gaurav Grover, Senior Superintendent of Police, Mathura said, “A bus was going from Delhi to Hamirpur at night. In the middle, the driver stopped to pick up more passengers. A few unknown persons, pretending to be passengers, got onto the bus. They ended up fighting with the conductor and then looted the passengers.”

He told the Indian Express, “The incident took place at around 12:30 am. It appears that they had a gun. However, investigations are still on and we are gathering more information on the incident.”

Another police officer said, “The group of unidentified people pretended to be passengers and told the bus driver that they wanted to go to Agra. The driver then let them onto the bus. From what we have gathered so far, the group had a gun with them.”