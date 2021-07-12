‘Lapses’ in bus maintenance contract: BJP demands ACB probe, resignation of transport minister

DTC had floated separate purchase and AMC tenders for the buses. (File Photo)

BJP leaders in Delhi, who have alleged a scam in the annual maintenance contract awarded by the Delhi Transport Corporation, have demanded a probe by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) and removal of transport minister Kailash Gahlot.

A three-member committee appointed by Lt Governor Anil Baijal had said that while there was no “infirmity” in procurement of the buses, there were “procedural lapses” in granting the annual maintenance contract (AMC) to two companies for around Rs 3,500 crore. The committee in its report also recommended scrapping the AMC for the 1,000 low-floor buses.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta alleged that the tender for maintenance of these buses was floated for about 3 times more than the cost of purchase of the buses.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramveer Singh Bidhuri said when the inquiry committee has accepted that the maintenance tender should be issued afresh, it is clear that there was a “scam” in the matter.

In its report, the committee said that it did not come across any material to “impute criminal misconduct attributable to any public official” and pointed only towards “procedural lapses” rising out of “a bonafide decision-making process”.

Gupta, meanwhile, demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and said that protests against the government will continue until action is taken.