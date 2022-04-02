Bus lane enforcement drive: 7 drivers slapped with fines worth Rs 10,000 each

Seven bus drivers were slapped with fines of Rs 10,000 each on the first day of the ‘bus lane enforcement drive’ by the Transport department of the Delhi government, officials said Saturday.

The challans were issued to four Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) drivers and three drivers of cluster buses. In the first phase, the drive started in 15 corridors, including Dwarka crossing to Janakpuri, Ashram Chowk to Badarpur, and Aurobindo Marg to Andheria crossing. Overall, a total of 46 corridors have been identified for the implementation of the drive which spans around 150 km.

The first violation will attract a fine of Rs 10,000, the second will invite prosecution under the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act, the third suspension of the driving licence and the fourth will lead to termination of the vehicle’s permit.

In a three-phase initiative starting April 1 2022, a strict zero tolerance bus lane driving will be enforced in Delhi. Bus lanes help everyone reach their destination faster and safely. Help us keep Delhi streets safe. #LaneDrivingSaneDriving@kgahlot @ashishkundra pic.twitter.com/Inw85Qchy4 — Delhi Road Safety Lead Agency (@delhiroadsafety) April 1, 2022

Urging cooperation, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said 138 teams were on the ground to ensure enforcement on the targeted 474 km of roads across 46 corridors.

“Seven challans were issued today. We saw a high degree of compliance because naturally, the message had gone down in the past few weeks that they have to stick to the lanes… On the whole, we can say there was good feedback and people were happy that we were trying to restore some order on the roads,” an official said.

He added: “This is a learning curve. It’s like a reorientation for drivers. For the other commuters who share the road, where they earlier saw buses occupying a large chunk of the lanes, they are pleased that most of it has been freed up. At some locations, however, where there is a high frequency of buses, we’re also seeing clustering of vehicles. So, we will have to revisit the timetables and routes, and optimise the bus fleets where necessary.”

Under the plan, Phase one will focus on ensuring visibility and impact, while Phase two will expand the initiative to the outer ring road and other adjoining areas.

The Public Works Department has been directed to install signages, warning signs, marking of bus lanes, painting of bus boxes (thermoplastic), and remove encroachments, if any, on the selected corridors.

As per the process, a nodal officer of the enforcement wing will be stationed at the headquarters of the department to oversee the drive. All enforcement teams will click photos and send the geolocation to a dedicated WhatsApp number, after which the challan will be issued at the end of the day centrally.

The department has also provided the enforcement teams with cranes for impounding and removing vehicles that are found obstructing the bus lanes.

With inputs from PTI