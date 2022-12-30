Bus catches fire after collision with truck in Gurgaon, driver dead

A private bus driver was killed after the vehicle allegedly collided with a canter and a truck at Rathiwas U-turn near national highway 48 on Friday morning, said police, adding that two occupants in the bus suffered injuries and were rushed to a hospital. Police said the driver, Rajesh Kumar hailing from Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh, suffered burns as the bus caught fire after the collision.

According to police, around 5.30 am, a private bus was returning from Pathreri in Manesar after dropping employees of a company and going towards Gurgaon.

In the police complaint, the helper of the bus, Rinku Kumar, said that around 6 am when they reached Rathiwas U-turn, a canter hit their bus from behind.

“Due to the collision from the canter, the bus lost balance and it collided with another truck which was coming from Jaipur side. Our bus and the truck overturned and fell on a field after which the bus caught fire,” said Rinku in the FIR.

Police said two fire tenders were pressed into service and a team from Bilaspur police station rushed to the spot.

An FIR was registered against the canter driver under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304-A (death by negligence), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 427 (mischief causing damage) of IPC at Bilaspur police station, said police.